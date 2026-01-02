Malaika Arora brings bold glam

Malaika Arora has long been a multifaceted personality in Bollywood—as a dancer, actress, model, VJ, and TV personality. While she hasn’t done many item or special songs, her strong screen presence and high-profile friendships with industry stalwarts like Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor have helped her maintain visibility and relevance over the years.

Her breakthrough came in the late 1990s with the unforgettable Chaiyya Chaiyya, a performance that continues to be celebrated. Since then, Malaika has carved a niche across films, fashion, and television, and today she is widely recognized as a judge on popular dance reality shows. Her fitness regimen, chic style, and social media presence further cement her as a trendsetter and inspiration for fans.

In 2025, she appeared in the film Thama with a special number titled “Poison Baby”, adding another memorable performance to her repertoire. She also graced the cover of Global Spa magazine while in Germany, looking effortlessly elegant and relaxed. As fans look ahead to 2026, expectations are high for Malaika to deliver strong movie roles or even make her mark on the OTT platform, continuing her journey as one of Bollywood’s most stylish and versatile personalities.