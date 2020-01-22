Election code violation case registered at Patancheru

Patancheru: A case related to election code violation was registered under the IPC and the Municipal Act here on Tuesday following a petition filed by the MCC officer Ravinder stating that some persons had brought out a pamphlet containing derogatory comments against the husband of TRS candidate, Mallepally Lalitha, from Ward 2, who is a former village sarpanch.



The petitioner contended that the comments refer to the personal conduct and cause psychological harassment and mental agony. He said some persons also brought out another pamphlet seeking vote for Sreenivas Reddy, the candidate of Ward 2 of the Congress party. The petitioner contends it is a violation of the election code of conduct.

The case is under investigation for identifying the printer, publisher and circulator of the pamphlet.