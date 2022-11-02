Election Commission makes all arrangements for Munugode by-poll tomorrow

The election commission Officials are making arrangements for the Munugode by-election polling to be held on Thursday. The staff reached the material distribution center in Don Bosco College of Chandur. The officials have distributed the election materials to the staff village wise who headed to their respective polling centres in the villages.



The by-election polling will begin tomorrow at 7 am in Munugode constituency and will continue till 6 pm. There are a total of 2,41,855 voters in the constituency including 1,21,720 male and 1,20,128 female voters. The votes will be counted on the 6th of this month.

The parties have taken this by-election as a semi-final for the next general election and campaign was carried out fiercely. Former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy stood as the candidate of the ruling TRS party, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as BJP candidate and Palvai Sravanthi as Congress candidate.