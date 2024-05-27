Live
Just In
Enhance quality of education: Loksatta party
Gadwal: Tummanapalli Srinivas, the State President of Lok Satta Party, has urged the government to take immediate action in enhancing the quality of school education.
Despite high enrollment rates, which are above 99% of the world average, he emphasised that the educational standards needed improvement. In an open letter to the Chief Minister, Srinivas requested measures to ensure quality education and highlighted the importance of supporting students from Telugu medium schools in rural areas in their pursuit of higher education and employment opportunities.
The Loksatta leader also highlighted the need for promoting employment sectors and expressed concern over the inefficient use of funds in government schools. He pointed out that spending over Rs 60,000 per student in government schools was not yielding the desired outcomes.
He urged the government to address this issue and implement necessary measures before the new academic year begins. He called for ensuring that all schools in the state are equipped with essential facilities.