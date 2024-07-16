Environment protection binding on all of us: DC

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak emphasised that environmental protection and climate balance are everyone’s responsibility. He made this statement during the Vana Mahotsavam programme held at the Collectorate in Naspur on Monday.

Joining him were Additional Collector (Revenue) Sabawat Motilal, Singareni Srirampur Area GM Sanjeeva Reddy, district officials from various departments, and students, who together planted saplings on the premises. The District Collector recognized the crucial role plants play in sustaining life, environmental protection, climate balance, and providing clean natural resources for future generations. He stressed that everyone should take responsibility for preserving plants.

As part of the Vana Mahotsavam program, the government has allocated 20 lakh saplings to the district rural development department, 7 lakh to the Singareni organization, 9 lakh to the forest department, 7.50 lakh to municipalities, and 1 lakh to other departments.