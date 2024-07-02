Environmental protection should be pursued as a goal, Pinapaka Legislator Payam Venkateshwarlu's call

PINAPAKA MANUGURU: Legislator Paya Venkateswarlu was the chief guest at the sapling program in the premises of ZP School under the auspices of Singareni Railway Contract Workers. Legislators of Pinapaka Constituency urged that everyone should take the responsibility of protecting the plants with the aim of protecting the environment.Venkateshwarlu made a call and he participated as the chief guest in the sapling program held at Manuguru ZP School premises under the auspices of Singareni Railway Contract Workers and planted saplings.

On this occasion he said that nature has given us everything but we are getting the answer that what man is giving to nature is destruction and we are still experiencing the consequences of that.An example is the outbreak of corona virus, he reminded that even now everyone should open their eyes and take up programs to increase greenness and it is the responsibility of the teachers to create awareness about environmental protection among the students.He congratulated the management of Singareni Manuguru Area, teachers, staff and students of ZP School for their cooperation.

In this program, Principal of Manuguru Area Co-Education Zilla Parishad High School G. Nagashree, PGHM, Tasildar Raghavareddy, MDO, Srinivas, Municipal Commissioner, Umamaheswara Rao, EORD Venkateswara Rao, SIM Prasad School Stop, B Kishan, KRavikumar, K Paramaiah, B Srinivasa Rao, K Nageswara Rao, CH Sarita, A Shekhar, V Krishnamurthy, B Naresh, P Koteswara Rao, Singareni Civil Railway Contract Workers, U Sivaramakrishna, K Gurumurthy, G Nageswara Rao, I Gopi, K Nageswara Rao, G Madhu Babu. , and others participated