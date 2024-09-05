Every Student Should Set a Goal and Move Forward, Says District Collector BM Santosh

Gadwal: District Collector BM Santosh emphasized the importance of each student setting a clear goal and working towards it. He was speaking at an orientation program for UPSC Civil Services Examinations organized at M.A.L.D. College in the district center, on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The event was attended by District SP T. Srinivas Rao, who joined the District Collector in addressing the students.

In his speech, District Collector Santosh highlighted the key objective of the orientation program, which was to provide students with a clear understanding of the syllabus and preparation strategies for civil service exams. He shared his personal and professional experiences, stressing the importance of hard work, perseverance, and motivation in achieving the prestigious IAS rank. He urged students to study regularly and consistently, rather than cramming for exams at the last minute.

Collector Santosh advised students to focus on the syllabus, model papers, basics, and current affairs through newspapers to prepare effectively. He also emphasized the need for both hard work and smart work, encouraging students to leverage online classes and group study to enhance their knowledge. Group discussions on various subjects, he said, can help save time and lead to better results.

District SP T. Srinivas Rao shared his professional experiences, inspiring the youth to pursue their goals with determination and a structured plan. He assured the students that quality coaching for civil services was available not just in Hyderabad, but also in Gadwal. He stressed the importance of self-confidence and overcoming laziness and self-doubt. With a proper plan, students could become role models for others, he said. The SP encouraged students to make a strong resolution on Teachers' Day to strive for higher goals. He also highlighted the opportunities for young women with the implementation of 33% reservation for women.

At the event, the District Collector and SP jointly released posters raising awareness about the harmful effects of drugs, She Teams, and traffic regulations.

The event was attended by M.A.L.D. College Principal Dr. R. Kalander Basha, District Employment Officer Priyanka, E.D. S.C. Ramesh Babu, Vice Principal Chandra Mohan, faculty members, students, and staff.