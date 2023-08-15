Live
- Tamil Nadu-Karnataka Cauvery Water Dispute: Diplomacy and Dynamics Unfold
- Musk’s X closes $100 mn promoted accounts ad biz: Report
- Innovative Independence Day Celebration in Hassan: Tribal Girl Hoists Flag at district Police Office
- Infosys inks 5-year, 1.5bn euros deal with Liberty Global
- Bengal to set up super-specialty hospital for tigers in Sunderbans
- ‘Be warned India’: Congress on Bibek Debroy’s article
- Five years of Rythu Beema - Rs 5,402 Cr financial assistance provided to the farmers
- "Together we can build the Nation." Says TS deputy speaker
- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3: Slimmer foldable with dual OLED screens
- Trainee teachers in UP to work under lab concept
Just In
Everyone should walk on the Path of Freedom fighters. DC Valluri Kranti
Highlights
Gadwal: The district Collector Valluri Kranti has stated that Every Indian should be proud of our great Freedom fighters and we should walk on the way shown
by them.
On the occasion of 77th Celebrations of the Indian Independence day, on Tuesday, the collector Kranti has hoisted the tricolour National flag at the IDOC premisses, speaking on the occasion the Collector said that,by all the sacrifices of their lives of great people for the independence. Today we are breathing the air of freedom. We must live up their expectations...
The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Chandrakala, ZP CEO Mushahida Begum, and other officials were participated in the morning at the Collectorate.
