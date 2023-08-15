Everyone should walk on the Path of Freedom fighters. DC Valluri Kranti

Gadwal: The district Collector Valluri Kranti has stated that Every Indian should be proud of our great Freedom fighters and we should walk on the way shown

by them.

On the occasion of 77th Celebrations of the Indian Independence day, on Tuesday, the collector Kranti has hoisted the tricolour National flag at the IDOC premisses, speaking on the occasion the Collector said that,by all the sacrifices of their lives of great people for the independence. Today we are breathing the air of freedom. We must live up their expectations...

The additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Chandrakala, ZP CEO Mushahida Begum, and other officials were participated in the morning at the Collectorate.











