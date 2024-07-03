Live
Extension of spl train services
Hyderabad: In order to clear the rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will extend the run of Secunderabad-Danapur-Secunderabad special trains.
Train no 07021 (Secunderabad-Danapur), which was earlier notified to run until June 27, has now been extended from July 11 to September 26. It will operate every Thursday.
Train no 07022 (Danapur-Secunderabad), which was earlier notified to run until June 28, has now been extended from July 12 to September 27. It will operate every Friday.
