Fake note gang held

Warangal : The KUC Police arrested an eight-member gang engaged in a fake currency note racket, and seized Rs 39 lakh (genuine currency) and fake notes worth Rs 21 lakh, a car, an auto-rickshaw from them, according to the Commissioner of Police Amber Kishore Jha.

The accused have been identified as Manikala Krishna of Morampally Banjara (Bhadradri- Kothagudem), Erragolla Srinivas and Udutha Mallesh of Keshavapur (Hanumakonda), Bijini Vemula Venkataiah of Kurvapet (Kurnool), Daramsoth Srinu and Tejavath Siva of Nakripet (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), Guguloth Veeranna of Mukamamidi (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), and Erragolla Ajay of Pedda Papaiahpally (Hanumakonda). The police arrested the gang near Pegadapally crossroad when they were transacting notes. The Commissioner lauded the ACP Devender Reddy, KUC Inspector Ravi Kumar, sub-inspector Madhav and others for arresting the gang.