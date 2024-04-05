  • Menu
Farmers should take advantage of IKP paddy buying center - DRDA DPM Aruna Devi

In Sripuram village under Nagar Kurnool Mandal I.K.P. DRDA DPM Aruna Devi inaugurated the rice grain purchase center set up under Gram Samaykya Mahila Sangham.

Nagarkurnool : In Sripuram village under Nagar Kurnool Mandal I.K.P. DRDA DPM Aruna Devi inaugurated the rice grain purchase center set up under Gram Samaykya Mahila Sangham. Speaking on this occasion, she asked the farmers of the village to take advantage of the rice buying center.


Farmers who come to the buying center want to ensure that the moisture content of the grain is low and free from mold. She said that out of 104 purchase centers across the district under the auspices of IKp 40 purchase centers were opened across the district on Thursday and purchases were started.


She said that arrangements have been made keeping in mind the sunshine without causing any inconvenience to the farmers coming to the purchase centers. APM Prabhakar, members of CCs committee, village people, farmers and others participated in this program.

