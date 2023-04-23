Farmers stage massive protest in Nizamabad

Nizamabad : Farmers protested at the Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Nizamabad district's Mortad mandal headquarters on Saturday. Farmers staged a protest by locking the gates of the co-operative society and said that the PACS society chairman and secretary staff were ripping off the farmers in the name of 'Kadata'

The paddy purchased from the farmers two days ago under Mortad society was sent to the rice mill of PACS governing body. The grain bought from the farmers was sent to the millers through waybills (consignment slips) and they took it. The society staff and chairman called the farmers and said your paddy rice miller is not taking. The governing body of the society said that rice miller is asking for 'Kadtata'. Farmers were upset when the PACS governing body said that they would invite the farmers to the society on the issue of 'kadatha' and impose a cash cut of 40,000 to the lorries.

The farmers who went to the society along with the waybills expressed their anger. The farmers exposed the fraud of the governing body and rice miller.

The farmers have accused that the treasure of the chairman and staff who are deliberately deceiving the farmers and obstructing the authority and illegally looting the farmers' money has come to light on Saturday. From the last 3 years till now, the society chairman and the millers are colluding to loot the farmers' money up to Rs 40,000/- per lorry load. The farmers calculated and said that since the election of the chairman of this society, about Rs 36.52 crore have been looted.

They are demanding full recovery of the looted money so far. Farmers want to reveal total load calculations on lorry basis. He protested that till now all the farmers who have lost money should come and they will not leave the society until all the farmers who have lost money are paid. "Cooking Warpu" program was organized by the farmers. They are extorting money from every farmer in the name of "Kadata" by charging additional porter charges. Balkonda Constituency MLA, Minister Prashanth Reddy, in this area, such illegalities are happening in many societies.