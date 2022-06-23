Farmers will get Rythu Bandhu soon, assures Minister Jagadish

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): Energy Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that the TRS government is committed to the welfare of farmers and have been implementing several schemes for them.

He described Rythu Bandu as an innovative programme which became a role model to the rest of the country and added that farmers are going to get Rythu Bandhu cultivation aid in their bank accounts within a few days.

Along with Local MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav , former Legislative Council deputy chairman Nethi Vidya Sagar, he participated in Nakrekal Agriculture Market Committee new governing body swearing ceremony held in the town.

He congratulated Agriculture Market committee chairman Koppula Pradeep Reddy and his team on the occasion of the oath taking ceremony. He advised the committee chairman and members to bring name and fame to the Agriculture Market by rendering valuable services to the farmers.

A huge rally was held in Nakrekal town before starting the ceremony. Farmers, local TRS leaders and ranks participated in the programme.

Meanwhile, Minister Jagadish Reddy along with SP Rema Rajeshwari took part in the closing ceremony of training programme for PC and SIs of selected aspirants conducted by district police department, held at DTC in Nalgonda.

Addressing the aspirants, he said work hard and solve the questions in a short time by using short cut methods learned in the training programme to get selected in the job recruitment test. He said police job has bright chances to render valuable services to society.