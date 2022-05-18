Faulty policies of BJP, TRS govts troubling farmers: Jeevan Reddy

Karimnagar: Due the faulty policies of the BJP and TRS governments farmers' yields have fallen down and farmers have lost crores of rupees, alleged Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy.

Speaking to the media persons her on Tuesday, he said the Congress party has announced a debt waiver of Rs 2 lakh in the Warangal Declaration to make agriculture debt-free and to promote agriculture in the future.

Injustice was being done to the farmers, who were suffering severe losses and they were getting stuck in a debt trap and committing suicide due to lack of support from the government, he alleged.

The MLC said Rahul Gandhi's decision to support farmers in the future by paying insurance premiums after the Congress party come to power was a great thing. With the vague policies of the State and Central governments, the paddy production has came down causing Rs 10,000 crore loss to farmers.

The Congress party demands the government to support the farmers who have suffered financial losses due to the delay in the Chief Minister's announcement on April 12 to procure paddy. Many have sold their grain at low prices and suffered financially, Jeevan Reddy noted.

With lack of clarity on the high percentage of broken rice the grain was overweight and farmers were severely disadvantaged. A gunny bag weighs 600 grams and three kilograms of extra grain was being weighed.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar was denying over-weighing of grain but the situation was prevailing at all procurement centres. The state government was harassing the farmers for the sake of Rs 1,500 crore. Stained grain discolored grain should be collected without wastage.

The meeting was attended by city Congress president Komatireddy Narender Reddy, district Congress working president Komatireddy Padmakar Reddy, Choppadandi constituency Congress party in-charge Medipally Satyam and others.