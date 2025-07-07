Fertilizer shortage: KTR demands action against culprits

Hyderabad: BRS party working president and former minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) has expressed his deep anger that the Revanth government has been neglecting to solve the problems of farmers of the State.

He lamented that there was no farmer assurance benefit in the Congress government and added that there was also no farmer loan waiver benefit.

He expressed his concern that even if the farmers take out loans and do agriculture, they were facing the shortage of fertilizers for their crops. To this extent, KTR responded to the problems of the farmers through his social media platform X.

KTR questioned as to why the State government was in a situation, where even though the farmers have given Aadhaar cards as requested by the Revanth government, the State government was not in a position to give the farmers a bag of fertilizers? He demanded that the Revanth government should explain to the farmers as to why there was a shortage of 1.94 lakh metric tons of the fertilizer across the Telangana State.

He protested that not only the farmers, but also the people of the State should know how the price of a bag of urea, which should have been Rs 266.50, had now reached Rs 325? He rained down questions and asked the government as to who is running the black market racket in the name of the shortage of the fertilisers? KTR demanded that the Revanth government immediately conduct an investigation against those who are responsible for the shortage of the fertilizers.