Fervour, devotion mark Shivaratri across Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Maha Shivaratri celebrations held in a grand manner in Erstwhile Nalgonda district.

A large number of devotees thronged Shaivite temples in Nalgonda, Suryapet and Yadadri-Bhongir district and temples reverbarted with Om Namah Shivaya chantings, puja and abhishekam.

Beelines of devotees witnessed in famous Shiva temples including Pillalamarri of Suryapet district, Pangal shiva temples, cheruvugattu, Vadapally in Nalgonda district and Golden temple in Bibi Nagar and Somanth temple in Kolanupaka in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

Minister Jagadish Reddy took part in Maha Shivaratri celebrations held at Pillalamarri of Suryapet constituency, whereas, former Legislative Council Chairman and MLC Gutha Sukender Reddy along with MLA Bhaskar Rao visited famous Vadapally temple located at the banks of Krishna river in Damercherla mandal in Miryalguda constituency.

Congress MPs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy visited Pangal Chaya Someshwaralayam and Mellacheruvu Shivalayam respectively.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with his wife visited famous Cheruvugattu Jadala Ramalingeswara temple and performed special puja to the presiding deity Lord Shiva. He expressed his pleasure over visiting the historic Cheruvugattu temple on the auspicious Maha Shivaratri.

Praja Pitha Brahma Kumaris Vishwa Vidyalaya volunteers explained the significance of Shivaratri and Lord Shiva. They guided devotees how to live happily in the service of God and humans, in a camp arranged on the premises of Pacchala Someshwaralayam in Nalgonda.

Police made elaborate security arrangements at all Shivite temples to avoid any untoward incidents.