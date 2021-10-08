Financial help assured to Gadwal handloom weavers

Gadwal: To ascertain the problems and issues of weavers, District Collector Valluru Kranti visited Weavers' Colony in Gadwal on Friday and interacted with them to find out their issues and to understand their living conditions firsthand. During her interaction, many weavers poured their woes and explained the hardships they are facing due to non-availability of adequate financial assistance from the government. Responding to their problem, the Collector assured them that the government would take care of them in all possible ways. During her visit to the houses of handloom workers in Raghavendra Colony in the town, she inquired about their living conditions.

She enquired with them about the process of making saris on loom, sales, and how they are procuring raw materials, etc. The weavers to the Collector that they get master weavers and weave designer saris based on their advice and design ideas. Kumar, a weaver from Gadwal, said, "The raw material is very costly and is brought from Bangalore in Karnataka and Dharmavaram in Andhra Pradesh. However, we could earn only Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per month even after spending 10 hours per day on the handloom. With this income, it is very difficult to run our house and support our family and education of our children.

Many weavers urged the State and Central governments to bring in more new welfare programmes and financial assistance schemes for the weavers so that their community can sustain their businesses and make a good living. Collector V Kranti suggested them to utilise technology and sell their products through online shopping, which could fetch them good income.

But majority of the weavers said that they were unaware of the advanced marketing techniques through online. As part of the government helping hand, the district administration has decided to issue job cards to all the weavers and the Collector assured the weavers that all their problems and issues will be taken to the notice of higher authorities in the governent. As per Gadwal district handloom and textile department, there are 24 registered primary weavers' cooperative societies in the district, including cotton, wool, garment, power looms and tailor societies. Even though the State and Central government have introduced various schemes and welfare programmes for the weavers, not many are getting the benefits from these schemes, they said.