Fire breaks out at tyre godown in Hyderabad

The fire spread to the nearby plastic godown. The flames from the two godowns formed a thick smoke which caused suffocation to the people residing in the area. The fire officials who arrived the spot in five fire fighting vehicles are struggling to put out the fire.

It is learned that the godowns were set up without permission. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. An investigation is underway.

