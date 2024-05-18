Fish Prasadam to be distributed from June 8 at Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad"

The preparations are in full swing for the distribution of fish prasadam on June 8 at the Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad. The Battina family, who are known for distributing this special prasadam every year, have made a key announcement regarding the upcoming event.

As per tradition, the organizers are gearing up to distribute the fish prasadam on Mrigasira Karthi day. It has been confirmed that the prasadam will be distributed starting from June 8. This prasadam is believed to have medicinal properties that can help in reducing asthma, which is why thousands of people eagerly await its distribution.



The Battina family will be distributing the fish prasadam at the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad, with all necessary government approvals in place. The preparation process for the prasadam has already commenced.



This year, Mrigasira Karte is falling on June 8. Batthina Anureet Goud and Gauri Shankar Goud have announced that the fish prasadam distribution will take place on that day. Special pujas will be performed in the lead-up to the distribution, including Satyanarayana Swami vratam and Bhavi pooja to ensure the prasadam is prepared with divine blessings.



With thousands of people expected to visit for the fish prasadam distribution, security arrangements will be closely monitored by the police.