Five women of family killed in house collapse in Telangana

Hyderabad : Five women of a family were killed and two others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Telangana's Wanaparthy district early on Sunday, police said.

A police officer said the rain-soaked mud roof collapsed when the family was sleeping in a room in Buddaram village of Gopalpet mandal.

The dead were identified as Chevva Manemma (68), Supraja (38), Vaishnavi (21), Rinki (18), Umadevi (38).

The family members had gathered to observe the death anniversary of a family elder. After the ceremony on Saturday night, the womenfolk were sleeping in one room while male members were sleeping outside.

The bodies were shifted to a government hospital for autopsy. The injured were admitted to hospital.

Senior police officials visited the village. A police officer said the roof had apparently weakened after the recent rains.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who hails from the district, expressed shock over the mishap.

Heavy rains and flash floods in the state last week claimed over 70 lives.