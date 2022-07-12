Floods: Be alert, Harish Rao tells Health officials

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday asked the department officials to be on full alert in the wake of heavy rain and floods and the resultant health problems.

Rao on Monday held a video conference with medical officers of all districts, superintendents of hospitals and heads of departments. He wanted officials to be fully prepared to protect people from health problems caused by rain. The medical staff of the respective hospitals should be alert and admit any cases and provide treatment immediately.

The Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was conducting reviews with the State-level officials and was assessing the situation from time to time in view of heavy rain in the State. "Seasonal diseases are likely to prevail; they should be prepared in all ways to face this".

He wanted officials to create awareness about malaria, dengue, chicken pox, diarrhea and other diseases, to conduct diagnostic tests immediately and to treat the needy. From the sub-centre level to the district hospital, the staff should be available to people; they should provide medical services to people in coordination with the Panchayat Raj, Municipal and other departments, he stressed.

Stating that there was a possibility of loss of road connectivity to some tribal areas due to overflowing rivulets and deterioration of roads, the minister said in such places, special attention should be paid to health of pregnant women and patients. Alternate arrangements should be made and labour rooms should be utilised, he advised.