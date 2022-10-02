Floral spirit of Telangana comes alive : A fascinating floral fete held by HMTV

Hyderabad: A vibrant and colourful fete unique to Telangana, in the form of a floral festival, is being celebrated by women folk of all sections of society during the Durga Navaratris, despite torrential rains. Flower stacks with unique seasonal flowers are looked upon as forms of Mother Goddess and worshipped in groups that circle them, singing eulogies of the deity, Bathukamma. On the auspicious occasion, HMTV organised grand Bathukamma celebrations at L B Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Cutting across caste, creed and other barriers, women played lilting songs in praise of the Mother Goddess who is worshipped as being amidst flowers.

Large numbers of women, accompanied by young girls, came from afar to take part in the joyous event. Women not only went around, dancing and singing peans of Bathukamma, but also took to playful dancing to the beats of Dandiya. The participants also vied with one another to take selfies in front of the specially arranged flowers. The festival highlights the role of a woman as a life-giver who provides strength to the entire society, besides reminding us to celebrate nature.

The motto behind organising this floral event is to enhance positive vibes among the Telangana women. This is the first time such a mega floral festival was organised by HMTV. "When I got information from my college that there is going be a mega Bathukamma celebration, I was very much excited to be part of the event.

After almost two years, we are celebrating this festival in a large gathering," said Renuka, third year degree student of Government Degree College for Women. "I have never been a part of such an event, form my college I was asked to join this event, and I had a wonderful experience," said Fatima Begum, another 3rd year degree student of the same college said. "For the past eight years we have been participating in various Bathukamma celebrations. But in the last two years our dance troupe could not perform anywhere due to the pandemic; this time when we heard that HMTV is going to organise a Mega Bathukamma Samburam, we were thrilled to be a part of the event," said Srilatha from Ghatkesar.