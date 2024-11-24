Food poisoning deaths: Kavitha demands `10 L to students’ families

Hyderabad: Lashing out at the government for neglecting the deaths of toddlers once every ten days, the BRS MLC Kalvakuntla’s Kavitha demanded immediate action by giving top priority to the lives of the children and also an exgratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the children who died.

The BRS leader visited NIMS hospital on Saturday where Shailaja, a student of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district Vankidi Tribal Girls School, has been undergoing treatment for food poisoning. Talking to reporters later, Kavitha said from Adilabad to Alampur, something or the other is happening. It is clear that the school system is destroyed throughout the State. She said that it was very painful to have such incidents. Shailaja is still on the ventilator.