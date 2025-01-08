Forest official distributes blankets to tribals

Kagaznagar: Forest Divisional Officer (FDO) Bobde Sushant Sukhdev distributed blankets to underprivileged tribal families in Pusuguda, Rawanpalli, and Medpalli villages within the Sirpur Range of the Kagaznagar Forest Division on Tuesday. These blankets were provided free of cost to help protect residents from the increasing cold weather.

Speaking on the occasion, the FDO urged residents to cooperate in preventing forest fires and emphasized the importance of conserving forest resources. He encouraged the community to actively participate in tree plantation drives and take care of the planted saplings. The FDO also highlighted the illegality of harming wildlife and issued a warning that strict action would be taken against individuals installing electric wires in fields to harm animals under the guise of protecting crops. He advised residents, especially in areas with high wildlife activity, to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into forest areas after evening hours.

As part of the event, awareness sessions on forest laws were conducted for the villagers. Forest officials, staff members, and local residents actively participated in the program.