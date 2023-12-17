Live
Former DSP Nalini politely rejects to take up job again
CM Revanth Reddy has recently directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravigupta to hire Nalini, who resigned from her job during the Telangana movement
Hyderabad: Former DSP Nalini politely rejected CM Revanth Reddy's proposal to give her a job again. She appealed him not to disturb her peace. CM Revanth Reddy has recently directed Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and DGP Ravigupta to hire Nalini, who resigned from her job during the Telangana movement, if she is interested in getting a job again.
If there are any obstacles to give her a job in the police department again, she was ordered to look into the possibility of giving her a job with the same status in another department. On this occasion, the CM reminded that Nalini was not given justice and many of those who resigned from their jobs and contested the elections and lost, returned to their jobs.
Revanth questioned why injustice should be done to Nalini when leaders who resigned for the sake of the state were given posts.
When a news channel mentioned the government's idea to take Nalini back to her job, she politely rejected the proposal. She said that she was happy. She said that she has resigned and escaped from politicians. She claimed that her job did not do justice to the people of Telangana.