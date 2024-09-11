Former MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Meets Secretary of Irrigation Department to Discuss Mallamma Kunta and Chinnoni Palli Reservoir Issues

Gadwal: In a courtesy meeting at the Hyderabad Secretariat, former MLA and AICC Secretary Dr. SA Sampath Kumar met with the Chief Secretary of the State Irrigation Department, Rahul Bojja, to discuss key issues concerning Mallamma Kunta and the Chinnoni Palli Reservoir. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary spoke with Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector Santosh over the phone and instructed him to expedite the projects, directing the swift execution of work and the completion of land acquisitions.

Also present during the meeting were former RDS Chairman Tanagala Seetharam Reddy, Alampur Market Yard Chairman Doddeppa, Vice Chairman Pacharla Kumar, Jogulamba Gadwal District Kisan Cell President Enumula Nagaraju, Ramapuram Jagan Goud, and Konkala Yogi Reddy.