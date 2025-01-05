Former MLA Sudarshan Reddy Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Betraying Farmers

Hyderabad: Former MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of deceiving farmers and failing to uphold promises made by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during their visit to Warangal.

Addressing the media, Sudarshan Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy betrayed 70 lakh farmers in the state by not fulfilling his commitments. He criticized the CM for lacking moral values and demanded his resignation, stating that such leadership cannot be trusted.

“If Revanth Reddy has any moral integrity, he should step down immediately. His government has failed the farming community, and we will not remain silent,” said Sudarshan Reddy.

He further announced that complaints will be filed against the CM in police stations across the state, demanding a case of cheating be registered against him. “Tomorrow, we will lodge complaints in all police stations. Revanth Reddy must be held accountable for betraying the farmers,” he asserted.

The allegations come at a time when the farming community is grappling with various challenges, and the opposition is intensifying its attack on the government. Sudarshan Reddy's remarks are expected to escalate the political discourse in the state.