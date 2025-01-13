Former MP Dr. Manda Jagannatham's Final Journey: A Tribute

Gadwal: The political leaders from various parties along with Manda Krishna madiga and other prominent leaders, paid homage to former MP Dr. Manda Jagannatham during his final journey held with state honors in Santosh Nagar, Hyderabad. The solemn ceremony was attended by state leader Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Market Yard Chairman Doddeppa, Tower Maqbool, former BRS Town President Kuruva Veeresh, Valluru Ravi Prakash, Tulasi Goud, Praveen Goud, and Vadde Mallesh, among others.

Homage by State Leaders

At Dr. Manda Jagannatham's residence in Champapet, Hyderabad, state leader Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, Telangana movement activist and BRS minority leader Tower Maqbool, and other dignitaries offered floral tributes to the mortal remains of the late MP. They prayed for his soul to rest in peace, recalling his immense contributions to Telangana and the nation.

Participation of Notable Leaders

Prominent Madiga community leader and Telangana activist Manda Krishna Madiga also attended the final rites, honoring Dr. Jagannatham as a leader who uplifted the Madiga community and upheld their dignity.

A Legacy Remembered

Dr. Manda Jagannatham's passing is a significant loss for Telangana. A former MP and a stalwart of the Telangana movement, he dedicated his life to public service and championing the rights of marginalized communities. His leadership, vision, and relentless efforts for social justice remain an inspiration. The heartfelt tributes during his final journey reflected the deep respect and admiration he garnered throughout his life.

May his soul rest in peace, and his legacy continue to guide future generations.