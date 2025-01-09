Foundation Stone Laid for New Power Substations in Wanaparthy Constituency

In a significant development for the Wanaparthy constituency, the foundation stone for several newly sanctioned 33/11kV power substations was laid virtually at the Wanaparthy RDO office. The event saw the participation of prominent state officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, District Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, Nagarkurnool Parliament Member Dr. Mallu Ravi, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, State Planning Vice President Dr. Chinna Reddy, and State Sports Authority Chairman Shivsena Reddy.

The newly sanctioned substations are set to enhance the electricity supply in various villages within the constituency, benefiting local residents and businesses. The substations include:

- *Srirangapuram Nagarala Sub-Station*

- *Tadiparthy Sub-Station in Wanaparthy Mandal*

- *Pamireddypalli Sub-Station in Peddamandadi Mandal*

- *Chimanaguntapalli, Kashim Nagar, and Nagavaram Srinivasapuram Sub-Stations in Wanaparthy Mandal*

This initiative marks a crucial step towards improving infrastructure and ensuring a reliable power supply to the region, further driving development in Wanaparthy.