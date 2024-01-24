Live
Just In
Four BRS MLAs clarify on meeting CM Revanth Reddy
Clarifies that they met Revanth Reddy only for the development of their respective constituencies along with the development of the joint Medak district
Hyderabad: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy gave an explanation on the issue of meeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He clarified that they met Revanth Reddy only for the development of their respective constituencies along with the development of the joint Medak district. He advised the media not to make any unnecessary speculations.
It is known that four MLAs from BRS party Sunita Lakshma Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Manik Rao and Mahipal Reddy met the Chief Minister.
Four BRS MLAs met Intelligence Chief Shivdhar Reddy on Tuesday. Dubbaka MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy asked for extra security. They complained that the protocol was not being followed. They complained to the Intelligence Chief that they were being denied police escort during official functions or on tour and warned that if the protocol is not followed, there is a possibility of law and order problem.