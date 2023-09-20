Four electrocuted while putting up KTR welcome flexi in Qutbullapur

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister KTR is slated to visit Qutbullapur, Hyderabad on Wednesday for the distribution of the second batch of double bedroom houses. In this context, flexi were arranged all over the area to welcome him.



However, an accident took place during the arrangement of the welcome flexi at 5 o'clock in the morning. Some people who were washing KTR Flexi near Chinthal Bus Stop near Jeedimetla Police Station were electrocuted. Vithal (19), Durgesh (19), Balaraju (18) and Naganath (33) were injured in this incident. Nagnath was taken to a local hospital for treatment.