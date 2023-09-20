Live
- Arrest of TDP leaders continues in NTR dist
- ANR’s Panchaloha statue gets inaugurated in a grand way
- High alert issued at AOB amid Maoists annual Varotsavams from tomorrow
- Rail coach restaurant inaugurated in Vijayawada
- Chandrayaan-3 Vinayaka pandal big hit in Mahbubnagar
- PL Technical Research: BUY ITC - TECHNICAL PICK
- The iPhone 15 phones charging speed will leave you stunned
- IISER Bhopal team conducts genome sequencing of Indian gooseberry plant
- Machilipatnam: Re-verification of deleted voters completed
Four electrocuted while putting up KTR welcome flexi in Qutbullapur
Some people who were washing KTR Flexi near Chinthal Bus Stop near Jeedimetla Police Station were electrocuted. Vithal (19), Durgesh (19), Balaraju (18) and Naganath (33) were injured in this incident
Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Municipal Administration Minister KTR is slated to visit Qutbullapur, Hyderabad on Wednesday for the distribution of the second batch of double bedroom houses. In this context, flexi were arranged all over the area to welcome him.
However, an accident took place during the arrangement of the welcome flexi at 5 o'clock in the morning. Some people who were washing KTR Flexi near Chinthal Bus Stop near Jeedimetla Police Station were electrocuted. Vithal (19), Durgesh (19), Balaraju (18) and Naganath (33) were injured in this incident. Nagnath was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
