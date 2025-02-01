Four women go missing in maha Kumbh Mela

Jagtial: Four women have been reported missing at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj . While two of them are from Jagtial town, the other two are from Nirmal district.

The missing women are identified as Pedda Bellal of Kadem mandal of Nirmal district, Bellapu Satyava of Upparigudam village, Enugula Butchaval of Kalleda village of the same mandal, their close relatives Adirajvva and Veerla Narsavva of Jagtial district.

These women and 8 other relatives started from Jagtial on January 20 by bus to the Maha Kumbh Mela being conducted in the Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

After getting down at Pagtiala, the other eight people while going for a holy bath found these women missing. They searched for them.

Since their whereabouts were not found, they informed their family members.

The family members who received the information are worried. The other eight people lodged complained to the police there about the missing people from the Kumbh Mela. Family members are mourning their arrival.