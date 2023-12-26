Live
Just In
Foxconn delegation meets CM A Revanth Reddy
Chief Minister Shri A Revanth Reddy said that the Government is committed to the industrial development of the state. A delegation led by Foxconn's Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Limited representative Mr Lee met the Chief Minister at Dr BR Ambedkar state Secretariat today ( Tuesday). State IT and Industry minister
D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and others also participated in the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said that the newly formed state government has the responsibility to safeguard the aspirations of the people. The government adopted a friendly approach with all communities. On the same lines, the government will also extend full support and cooperation to industrialists. The Chief Minister said that required infrastructure will be provided to promote industrial development besides granting permissions liberally. The CM told the delegation all necessary steps will be taken to promote Telangana as the leader in industrial development in the country.