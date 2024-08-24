Live
- NCP releases list of 3 candidates for first phase of J&K Assembly polls
- Pawan Khera counters Amit Shah's 10 questions on Cong-NC alliance in J&K
- Russia and Ukraine exchange 230 prisoners of war
- Felt positive energy and motivated after talking to PM Modi, says Paris Olympics medallist Swapnil Kusale
- North Korea to cope with any nuclear threat posed by US: Foreign Ministry
- J&K polls: PDP manifesto speaks of resolution of Kashmir issue
- Cong slams BJP's 'bulldozer justice', accuses party of ignoring Constitution
- Siddaramaiah preparing MLAs’ parade in Delhi to cover up MUDA case: Basavaraj Bommai
- Ola Electric fast losing market share, market experts tell investors to remain ‘cautious’
- Flood situation further improves in Tripura as water level recedes, Gomati still above danger mark
Just In
Free homeo medicine camp is a success
Highlights
Govt Homeo Dispensary wanaparthy District under Telangana Ayush Department under National Ayush Mission
Pebbair conducted a medical camp in Ramapur village. Dr. G Vasundhara Medical Officer said that 95 people were examined in this medical camp and free homeo medicines were distributed free of cost. In this camp, pharmacists G Gopal Goud, P Surender, ANM Venkatamma, Ramulu SC S. Asha Na Screen Begum and others participated.
