Free homeo medicine camp is a success

Govt Homeo Dispensary wanaparthy District under Telangana Ayush Department under National Ayush Mission

Govt Homeo Dispensary wanaparthy District under Telangana Ayush Department under National Ayush Mission.


Pebbair conducted a medical camp in Ramapur village. Dr. G Vasundhara Medical Officer said that 95 people were examined in this medical camp and free homeo medicines were distributed free of cost. In this camp, pharmacists G Gopal Goud, P Surender, ANM Venkatamma, Ramulu SC S. Asha Na Screen Begum and others participated.

