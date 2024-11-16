Live
Just In
Free Study Materials Distributed to Needy MBBS Freshers by Seniors
Nagarkurnool: At Nagarkurnool Medical College, senior MBBS students from the 2023 and 2024 batches, with support from the Goodwill Foundation, identified underprivileged first-year students and distributed valuable textbooks for subjects such as Physiology, Biochemistry, and Anatomy.
With the assistance of Dr. Mahita, Professor of Anatomy at Osmania Medical College, and the Goodwill Foundation, five economically disadvantaged students were selected from the newly admitted batch of 150 students. The study materials were handed over by the college Principal, Dr. Ramadevi.
The senior students highlighted that the Goodwill Foundation has been supporting underprivileged medical students across the state for the past five years.
Principal Dr. Ramadevi appreciated the senior students for their efforts and expressed her happiness, stating that such initiatives by the Goodwill Foundation and senior students to assist new underprivileged students are highly commendable. Vice Principal Dr. Suguna, Administrative Officer Ghouse, and senior students participated in the event.