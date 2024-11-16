  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Free Study Materials Distributed to Needy MBBS Freshers by Seniors

Free Study Materials Distributed to Needy MBBS Freshers by Seniors
x
Highlights

At Nagarkurnool Medical College, senior MBBS students from the 2023 and 2024 batches, with support from the Goodwill Foundation, identified underprivileged first-year students and distributed valuable textbooks for subjects such as Physiology, Biochemistry, and Anatomy.

Nagarkurnool: At Nagarkurnool Medical College, senior MBBS students from the 2023 and 2024 batches, with support from the Goodwill Foundation, identified underprivileged first-year students and distributed valuable textbooks for subjects such as Physiology, Biochemistry, and Anatomy.

With the assistance of Dr. Mahita, Professor of Anatomy at Osmania Medical College, and the Goodwill Foundation, five economically disadvantaged students were selected from the newly admitted batch of 150 students. The study materials were handed over by the college Principal, Dr. Ramadevi.

The senior students highlighted that the Goodwill Foundation has been supporting underprivileged medical students across the state for the past five years.

Principal Dr. Ramadevi appreciated the senior students for their efforts and expressed her happiness, stating that such initiatives by the Goodwill Foundation and senior students to assist new underprivileged students are highly commendable. Vice Principal Dr. Suguna, Administrative Officer Ghouse, and senior students participated in the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick