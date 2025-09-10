Gadwal District Judge Urges Public to Utilize National Lok Adalat on September 13

Gadwal: District Principal Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Justice N. Premalatha, has appealed to the people of Gadwal district to make the best use of the National Lok Adalat scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 13, at the Gadwal court premises for the speedy settlement of pending cases.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday in her chambers, along with Principal Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Secretary V. Srinivas, Justice Premalatha emphasized that the Lok Adalat offers litigants an opportunity to receive quick and cost-free justice.

She explained that various categories of cases—including compoundable criminal cases, all types of civil disputes, property partition cases, matrimonial and family issues, bank recovery matters, cheque bounce cases, road accident claims, and other disputes that can be resolved through mutual compromise—will be taken up during the Adalat. If a settlement is reached, court fees already paid will be refunded, she added.

Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Justice Premalatha said the National Legal Services Authority has been conducting Lok Adalats across the country to reduce the mounting burden of pending cases. “Compromise is the royal path. People should not waste time and money by prolonging small disputes in courts,” she said.

Recalling past achievements, she noted that 8,195 cases were resolved in previous Lok Adalats in Gadwal, securing the district 11th position in the state. She also reminded citizens that Lok Adalat services are available every day, and the DLSA provides free legal aid and advocates to ensure fair justice for those in need.

Justice Premalatha appealed to all the people of Gadwal district to resolve their disputes through the upcoming Lok Adalat and lead a peaceful and harmonious life.