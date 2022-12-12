Gadwal: Tahsildars to focus on land issues

Gadwal: District collector Valluru Kranthi has ordered the Tahsildars of various mandals to resolve the problems faced by the farmers over the land issues as soon as possible. As many as 53 applications were received during the Praja Vani programme on Monday.

In Survey No.128 of Itikyal mandal, Chagapuram village, and Survey No. 633 of Satarla village, there are allegations of land transfer to other persons rather than the applicants. The Tahsildar of Itikyal mandal was asked to pay attention to the issue and take immediate action. In the same way, the Tahsildars of Aiza and Gattu were also advised to conduct a review of each and every pending land issue and report the action taken at the earliest.

There were 37 applications received about the land issues, 12 belonging to Asara pensions, 2 each over education and agriculture issues. Valluri Kranti drew the attention of officials to the issues thereof. Additional Collector Apoorva Chauhan and district officials AO Yadagiri, DPRO Chennamma, Tahsildars of all mandals took part in the programme.