Ganesh idols embedded with neem seeds to be distributed in Telangana

Ranga Reddy: In a novel effort to protect environment Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar who started Green India initiative earlier has now distributes Ganesh idols embedded with neem seeds to witness eco friendly Vinayaka chathurthi.



The seed embedded Idols can be worshipped during Vinayaka chathurthi which commence on August 22. The seed embedded idols would be distributed among the people across the State as a part of "Green India Challenge" along with Go rural India company, said the forest department.

The Idols can be immersed in a pot filled with water and once the seed starts to germinate, they can be planted in our surroundings for them to grow into trees.

The MP said, If these seed-embedded idols are used instead of the normal ones, people can celebrate the Ganesh festival at their homes and stay away from going out for processions in view of Covid-19.

He also said we will distribute as many seed idols as possible through Green India Challenge. Interested NGOs and individuals can also come forward and cooperate with the initiative. The MP called TRS leaders and other public representatives to take part in the distribution of seed embedded Idols across the State and make it successful.