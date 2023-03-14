Gangula launches CPR training programme in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that the employees and staff working at the field level should recognise community service as a social responsibility and serve the people.

He inaugurated a training programme on Life Saving Technique (CPR & AED) for Asha Workers, ANMs, Panchayat Secretaries, Police, Municipal staff, Anganwadi supervisors, Public Health Centre staff at Pratima Medical College on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that in the recent past many young people died suddenly due to cardiac arrests in the State. So as to prevent such deaths a training programme on CPR programme has been organised for the staff working at the field level.

He said life is precious even if a single life is saved by CPR it would be a great thing. Once people used to be healthy due to their physical activity, but now they have lost their eating habits, games and activities and physical activity has disappeared. That was why premature deaths were occurring.

Kamalakar said that special measures are being taken to prevent deaths due to cardiac arrests in Karimnagar district, and for that, compulsory medical examinations were being conducted in colleges for students.

He said that for the first time in Telangana screening programme for cardiac arrests has been undertaken in Karimnagar district to save people's lives. Everyone should get awareness about CPR and consider it as a social responsibility and learn CPR.

He said that in these medical tests, lipid profile, BP, sugar, ECG, 2D echo would be conducted. Based on the blood condition of the young man, based on the results of the screening and ECG tests, it has been decided to give medicines.

The Minister said that public addressing system and CCTV cameras installed in the city would be used to identify people who suffered from heart attack and to treat them. He ordered the authorities to take steps to train all the sectors working on CPR at the field level.

Government Whip Padi Kaushik Reddy, District Collector R.V. Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Police Commissioner Subbarayudu, Mayor Y. Sunil Rao, District Library Corporation Chairman Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud and others were present.