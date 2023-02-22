Gangula lays foundation stone for traffic islands in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that steps were being taken to make Karimnagar the 2nd largest and clean and healthy city after Hyderabad.

The minister laid the foundation stone for the traffic island construction work to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 2.68 crore at the Old Power House junction in the city on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that construction of 13 new islands with modern designs would be undertaken to provide a pleasant environment for the city dwellers. Out of 13 intersections, tenders for seven intersections have been completed so far and construction work has started; tenders for another 6 intersections would be completed soon and 13 junctions would be beautified by March 31, he said.

Kamalakar said that the works of Telangana Chowk, the One Town and Bommakal intersections were going on and the intersections were being improved with modern designs, greenery, water and lighting system. CM KCR was releasing thousands of crores of rupees for the development of Karimnagar.

He said that it was the government's mission to develop the intersections along with the main internal roads of the city in a smart manner and complete the works of the intersections before the cable bridge was started.

The intersections at Naka Chowrasta R & B Chowrasta would be modernised without touching Sripada junction which was opposite to the bus station, there were no such islands in Telangana, Kamalakar said.

He said that steps were being taken to improve the traffic system and to improve the living standards of the residents of Karimnagar. The construction work of the cable bridge approach roads was going on and the BT works of the cable bridge approach road have started at Sadashivapalli. The minister said that the technical problems of the approach road adjacent to the city have been resolved and the work on the BT road would also be started soon. The security network would be strengthened so that the people of the city can live in a peaceful environment and the traffic signals and CCTV cameras would be connected to the command control centre.