Gangula performs Bhumi Pooja for sub-station works

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar performed Bhumi Pooja for the newly sanctioned sub-station construction works worth Rs 5.5 crore in Thigalaguttapalli and Khajipur villages in Karimnagar constituency on Friday.





Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that due to the construction of the sub-station, the low voltage problem in many villages would be solved and quality electricity would be provided continuously.

33/11 KV sub-stations were being constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore in Thigalaguttapalli and with Rs 3 crores in Khajipur. The government would take steps towards providing better electricity services while focusing on supply to meet the already increasing demand, he said.

He revealed that new sub-stations would be set up taking into consideration of the complaints received from the field level. The villagers honoured the minister with shawls for his efforts to establish the electricity sub-station.

He said that in the past, the farmers in this region faced many difficulties in the supply of electricity, and keeping their problems in mind, the government has decided to provide 24-hour power supply to the region.











