Gangula urges students to join politics

BC Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar called upon youth to enter politics and excel in their life. He said that if a doctor fails, a patient dies, if an engineer fails, a bridge collapses, but if a politician fails, the society collapses. Kamalakar inaugurated Prerna - 2023 organised by Karimnagar Commissionerate Police to create awareness among the youth about the dangers of drugs, online frauds, home loan apps and to given career guidance here on Friday.





He appealed police to continue to organise programmes like Prerna in future as well.Kamalakar said that during the previous governments, there were situations where many people could not afford to study, but today in Telangana government providing quality education in public schools as opposed to private ones. Every parent works hard day and night to make their children study well. Every student should study according to the wishes of their parents and make them happy, the minister suggested.











