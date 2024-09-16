Generous Donations Flood in For Telangana Flood Relief

Prominent figures donate generously to Telangana Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund for flood victims to show solidarity with the flood-affected regions of Telangana, several prominent figures have made substantial donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

On September 16, 2024, former minister Galla Aruna Kumari visited Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence and presented a generous cheque of ₹1 crore on behalf of the Amara Raja Group. This significant contribution is aimed at supporting the ongoing relief efforts in the wake of the devastating floods.

Additionally, former MP Meka Pati Rajmohan Reddy contributed ₹25 lakhs to the relief fund, underscoring his commitment to aiding those in need during this crisis. Similarly, Sanjay Garudapalli, Director of Garudapalli Infrastructure Company, also donated ₹25 lakhs to assist with the flood relief operations.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his deep gratitude to these benefactors for their timely and generous support. Their contributions play a crucial role in the state’s efforts to provide immediate relief and aid to the flood-stricken communities.

The Chief Minister praised the commitment and compassion of these individuals and organisations, acknowledging their pivotal role in supporting the government’s relief initiatives.