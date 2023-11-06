Get rid of BRS ‘mafia’: TJS head

Warangal: As the political climate heats up in anticipation of the polls, leaders are leaving no stone unturned in their campaigns. In a passionate speech, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder Prof Kodandaram said, “Ballot is a powerful weapon in democracy.”

Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he emphasised the importance of voting. “If used prudently, the ballot will change the fate of the people; hence the need of the hour is to end the autocratic rule of K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he said.

“The BRS Government is looting the resources of the State like a mafia,” Prof Kodandaram said. “There is a silent revolution in the State to send the BRS Government packing,” he said.

“Telangana State will not develop as long as the BRS party is at the helm of affairs. The State will witness all-round development only when the KCR Government is ousted from power,” he said. He appealed to people to make best use of their vote to dethrone the BRS Government.