GHMC merger Bill lacks clarity, betrays public trust: BJP MLA

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Palvai Harishbabu strongly criticised the Municipal and GHMC Act Amendment Bill introduced by the Telangana government in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, alleging that the bill lacks clarity and transparency. He said that opposition members were not given complete information about the provisions, which he described as being against public opinion.

Harishbabu asserted that the BJP is opposed to the formulation of the bill without correcting its errors. He recalled that during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, 12 municipalities were merged into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and questioned the relevance of such a move now. “How balanced is it to convert an area of 2,000 square kilometers into a single corporation?” he asked, warning that the government’s approach is acting against the interests of the people.

He further argued that merging 51 village panchayats into municipalities and then immediately merging them into GHMC would bring no benefit. According to him, villages that once thrived with greenery have already lost their vibrancy, and artisans and caste-based workers are at risk of losing their livelihood. Harishbabu expressed suspicion that the merger is being carried out to favor one political party rather than to serve public welfare.

The BJP MLA also cautioned that with the merger, taxes in the respective villages would rise sharply, burdening local residents. He added that the existence of Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts is becoming questionable under the new arrangement.

Demanding that the government withdraw the bill, Harishbabu said that the move undermines democratic principles and public opinion. He urged the ruling party to reconsider the decision and protect the interests of Telangana’s people instead of pursuing politically motivated mergers.