GHMC standing committee clears 20 key proposals on final day

Hyderabad: With the GHMC Council’s term ending on Tuesday, the 12th Standing Committee meeting was held on Monday for the last time. The committee approved 20 key proposals, focusing on infrastructure development, strengthening the sanitation system and the development of merged municipalities.

The committee also ratified the Commissioner's decision to delegate property tax and vacant land tax powers to zonal commissioners and deputy commissioners. The Standing Committee, chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi approved nine proposals and 11 additional items from the agenda items were approved by the Standing Committee.

During the meeting, the Standing Committee approved the ratification of the actions taken by the Commissioner in exercise of powers delegated to the Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners in the matter of Property Tax and Vacant Land Tax and the ratification of the actions taken by the Commissioner in respect of certain powers delegated to the Additional Commissioner (Admin).

It approved the construction of a box drain in front of Sri Lakshmi Kalamandir Theatre in Ward No 134, Alwal Circle-27 and permission to call tenders under the relevant budget.

Fresh Expression of Interest (EOI) for maintenance and operation of cricket practice pitches at Ward No 114, Moosapet Circle-23 and will invite tenders through e-procurement and fresh EOI for maintenance and operation of Indoor Shuttle Court at KPHB Colony Phase 9. The new basic price Rs 59,531 per month with 15% increase over the existing revenue share of Rs 51,750 in tenders based on EOI with an administrative approval. The committee also approved the agenda to handover open space under Balanagar flyover as sports ground to NRSC for one year (extendable by another year) with the permission to invite tenders based on EOI. Also, a fresh EOI for maintenance & operation of sports ground under Nexus Mall flyover in KPHB Colony, Moosapet Circle-23 with inviting tenders through e-procurement.

Additionally, the committee approved the construction of Boxing Court at P&T Sports Complex in Ward No. 110, and EOI-cum-BID for maintenance & operation of Vaikunthadhama Hindu Crematorium in Ward No. 116, Allapur under Moosapet Circle-23.

Furthermore, the Standing Committee approved 13 additional items including the permission for Nadimi Cheruvu Development Works with an administrative permission for jungle clearance, fencing, and drainage diversion works in Safilguda Nadimi Cheruvu.

For road development works, 30 metres width, with the acquisition of 195 properties for the Anandnagar - Mansoorabad road development and changes in master plan at Sarojini Nagar - Konark Diagnostics Road with 30, 15 metres width, acquisition of 256 properties. And the changes in the road development master plan with a width of 30 metres at Kamineni Junction Mansurabad – NH 65 Road.

Moreover, the proposal for strengthening and recarpeting of damaged BT roads from Maruti Enclave to Pochamma Temple and Administrative permission to develop Hindu Burial Ground in Errakunta Nacharam as Vaikunthadhamam.

For the development of parks—walking tracks, open gyms, children’s play equipment and community halls—in Kapra Circle, permission was requested for the construction of a multi-purpose function hall near the Rythu Bazaar, construction of a multi-storey building in Uppal Circle, CC roads and divider construction from Ganapati Puja Store to Netaji Nagar, and for creating infrastructure at the Mallapur Ward Office.

Additionally, the Standing Committee decided to send the proposal to name the elevated corridor from Uppal to Narapalli as ‘Sri Bandari Raji Reddy Corridor’ to the State Government for appropriate decision.