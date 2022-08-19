GHMC's Freedom Cup Sports Tournament concludes

Hyderabad: As part of the India's Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) organised the Freedom Cup across the Greater Hyderabad limits. A total of 13 sports were organised in 11 sports grounds across the city and 386 teams of various sports participated which includes 310 men's team and 76 women's team.

The Freedom Cup was one of the programmes' under the 15-day celebration of 'Swatantra Bharat Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham'.

The Freedom Cup Sports Tournament was conducted from August 13 to 18 by the GHMC. GHMC Mayor, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi awarded mementos and certificates to the winners of the volleyball and basketball competitions held at the Victory Playground.

On this occasion, Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that the main objective of the Freedom Cup sports competition is to develop the spirit of patriotism among sportspersons. Speaking at the prize distribution programme of the Freedom Cup Sports Tournament at Victory Playground, she said that 13 sports competitions were organised on 11 sports grounds in the city and 386 teams participated in various sports. "The players trained by the coaches won various tournaments at the national and international levels and brought a good name to Hyderabad. To promote sports, a sum of Rs 86.5 crore has been sanctioned," said the Mayor.

According to GHMC, the Adyanagar team won the first prize in volleyball, Victory Playground team won the second prize and Keshav Memorial Engineering College team won the third prize in the sports competition.

Phoolbagh team won first prize, Amberpet team won second prize, and Victory Playground team won third prize in men's volleyball.

In the women's basketball category, the first prize was bagged by Sanath Nagar team, second prize by the Victory Playground team and third prize by St. Francis team. In the basketball men's category, the first prize was won by the Nizam College team, second prize by the Victory Playground team and third prize by Hyderabad YMCA team.

Sports like Kabaddi in Uppal Stadium, Football at Quli Qutb Shah Stadium, Table Tennis in Chandu Lal Baradari Sports Complex, Boxing at Shaikpet Sports Complex, Volleyball and Basketball at Victory Playground, Gymnastics, Carrom in Vijay Nagar Sports Complex, Badminton at PJR Stadium, Swimming at Amberpet Swimming Pool, Roller Skating at Indira Park, Chess at Amberpet Sport Complex, Kho-Kho in Chintal Basti Playgrounds were held for six days. After the conclusion of the tournament, prizes and shields were handed over to the final winners by the respective public representatives in their constituencies.