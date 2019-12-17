Trending :
Girls hostel to get water, amenities soon

Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy visited SC Residential School for Girls at Rimmanaguda on Monday. He noticed that students were...

Gajwel: Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy visited SC Residential School for Girls at Rimmanaguda on Monday. He noticed that students were suffering a lot due to lack of facilities at the hostel.

He discussed their problems with principal, teachers. Later, he announced that water from Mission Bhagiratha would be provided within a week, and furniture in three days. He said all necessary infrastructure would also be made available soon. On the occasion, he interacted with students and tested their knowledge.

