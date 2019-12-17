Girls hostel to get water, amenities soon
Highlights
Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy visited SC Residential School for Girls at Rimmanaguda on Monday. He noticed that students were...
Gajwel: Siddipet District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy visited SC Residential School for Girls at Rimmanaguda on Monday. He noticed that students were suffering a lot due to lack of facilities at the hostel.
He discussed their problems with principal, teachers. Later, he announced that water from Mission Bhagiratha would be provided within a week, and furniture in three days. He said all necessary infrastructure would also be made available soon. On the occasion, he interacted with students and tested their knowledge.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT