Give 2BHK to whose houses were demolished for road: Congress

Karimnagar: City Congress president Komati Reddy Narender Reddy said that four years ago, Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that he would provide double bedroom houses to all those who lost their shelters due to the widening of roads in Arepalli and Thigalaguntapalli.

The Congress leaders and activists inspected the demolished houses and the sixty double bedroom houses built four years ago along with the locals. Narender Reddy said that Minister Gangula Kamalakar has not kept the promise made to the people.

He demanded that the houses should be allocated immediately and compensation should be paid to those who lost their houses due to road widening. Dasari Narasimha Reddy, Shahensha, MD Chand, Shabana, Mulakala Kavitha, Latha, Anna Jyoti, Jilakara Ramesh, Anjaneyulu, Sairam, Vasi, Basheer, Shivaram, Kamal Katri, Linganna, Ravinder Rao and others were present.