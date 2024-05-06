Go slow, Mr CM

Hyderabad/Adilabad/Nizamabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah cautioned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to be cautious of his over-enthusiasm. He said Revanth had recently become the Chief Minister and was going aggressive on the instructions of the Congress high command. He said he even filed a case against him in the morphed video incident.

Shah said that he would not cry like Revanth but would go to High Court and get it quashed. But what Revanth should understand is that the Congress high command was using him as an ATM and would dump him soon after the elections.

Addressing public meetings in Malkajgiri, Adilabad and Nizamabad on Sunday, Shah said the Congress high command was collecting RR tax from Telangana for funding the elections in the country. He said vote for the BJP in all Lok Sabha seats in Telangana and BJP will take care of the ATM and the cash that was going to Delhi.

Reiterating that the BJP would end the Muslim reservations as they are unconstitutional, he said they were committed to protect reservations of SCs, STs and OBCs.

The NDA government in the last decade had used its mandate for the abrogation of Article 370, ending triple talaq, constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and keeping the country safe, he added. Shah said the Lok Sabha elections were a fight between the NDA headed by PM Modi and the INDIA alliance led by the Congress which had indulged in Rs 12 crore worth scams during its tenure. While Modi came from a humble backdrop of a son of chaiwala and Rahul was born with golden spoon. Modi had not taken even a day’s leave and whether he was CM or PM there is not a single allegation of corruption against him that is why they were boldly seeking ‘Ab ki baar 400 paar.’

Rahul Gandhi on the other hand is known for his tendency to go to Bangkok and Thailand with a slight increase in temperatures in the country.

Shah said the Nehru family has been in power for four generations and gave the slogan of Garibi Hatao. But the party did nothing. However, it was Modi's government which had provided housing, LPG, electricity, health insurance, free medicines, water and other facilities to the poor. The BJP leader said in the first two phases of the polling, Modi had surpassed winning 100 seats each and the BJP would move towards 400 plus seats in the third phase. Taking pot shots at the bloc INDI, Shah said they don’t have a PM face. Who will become PM if they win? Sharad Pawar? Mamata? Uddhav? Or Rahul Gandhi? He asked. it was only Modi who could take good care of the country," Shah added.